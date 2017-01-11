This Is the Craziest Hour of Any Party

How do I make this happen?

It’s easy! Got masks? Got fun props? Wear one and wave the other in the air like you just don’t care, even though we all know how much you do. Pump up the volume and drop the lights! You are currently medio loco.

But wait! Add ribbons and streamers! Don super-bright colored attire! Your loco-motion is increasing! Throw beads! Bring in the performers you hired to get everybody on the dance floor! (At this point, you should probably hire professional locos, unless you have a lot of friends on the Olympic gymnastics team.) Good job. Now it’s the fun-jection your party was gasping for.

Be sure to tell your DJ you are doing this, though. Nothing kills a crazy hour faster than the DJ packing up his equipment because the wedding is over. Especially since the DJ is often the one who arranges all the Hora Loca excitement for you.