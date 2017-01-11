Travel

This Map Is All You Need To Catch the Changing Foliage This Fall

Shutterstock

If you're looking to go leaf peeping this fall -- yes, that's a thing and omg yes, it's nearly fall -- then you should probably figure out exactly when the leaves change color before you pack up your Instagram and venture into the wilderness. Luckily, you don't have to be a park ranger to find out thanks to a new interactive map from SmokyMountains.com.

The map uses a "complex algorithm" to predict when peak fall leaf colors will occur across the country -- all the way down to the county level. October looks like your best bet.

Now, all you have to is make like a leaf and grab your favorite flannel. Or something like that.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and doesn't care that it's not even Labor Day yet, he just wants all of the pumpkin beer. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

