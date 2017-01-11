This Map Is All You Need To Catch the Changing Foliage This Fall

If you're looking to go leaf peeping this fall -- yes, that's a thing and omg yes, it's nearly fall -- then you should probably figure out exactly when the leaves change color before you pack up your Instagram and venture into the wilderness. Luckily, you don't have to be a park ranger to find out thanks to a new interactive map from SmokyMountains.com.

The map uses a "complex algorithm" to predict when peak fall leaf colors will occur across the country -- all the way down to the county level. October looks like your best bet.