This Map Is All You Need To Catch the Changing Foliage This Fall

If you're looking to go leaf peeping this fall -- yes, that's a thing and omg yes, it's nearly fall -- then you should probably figure out exactly when the leaves change color before you pack up your Instagram and venture into the wilderness. Luckily, you don't have to be a park ranger to find out thanks to a new interactive map from SmokyMountains.com.
The map uses a "complex algorithm" to predict when peak fall leaf colors will occur across the country -- all the way down to the county level. October looks like your best bet.
Now, all you have to is make like a leaf and grab your favorite flannel. Or something like that.
