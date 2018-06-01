Tucked away in Washington’s Snoqualmie Valley (aka, the setting of Twin Peaks) you’ll find a private resort that’s unlike anything else you’ve seen. That’s because instead of a massive hotel, this resort is made up of tree houses -- and not like the ones you built as a kid. Complete with heat, electricity, full bathrooms, and hearty breakfasts throughout your stay, the tree houses at TreeHouse Point are exactly what you need to unplug.
Sponsored
This Washington State Resort is a Tree Hugger’s Dream
By Thrillist Published On 06/01/2018 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 06/01/2018