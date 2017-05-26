3 Days, 2 Nights: Watch Our Wild Weekend in San Antonio

What do you do when left alone in a city with no itinerary, no responsibilities, and three days to kill? That’s what Thrillist decided to find out, teaming up with La Quinta Inns & Suites to film a weekend tour of San Antonio, hitting up some of our favorite spots throughout the city. Fair warning though: watching this video may give you an uncontrollable urge to rock cowboy boots.
Day 1:
After checking into his suite at the La Quinta, we realized that to match the vibe of San Antonio, we would need to go local. Hence the quick stop at Little’s Boot Co., an old-school purveyor of custom boots. Then came a visit to Augie’s Barbed Wire Smokehouse for some ribs, before finishing up the wardrobe transformation at Paris Hatters. Now fully decked out with cowboy gear, it was time to do the classic San Antonio activities: touring the Alamo & Missions, checking out The Alamo Beer Co. for their weekly “Beer, Bacon, and Bingo” madness, and capping off the night with some honky tonk at Cowboys Dance Hall. After a long night of drinks and bullriding, it was back to the La Quinta for a late-night swim.
Day 2:
A long night of dancing with flannel-clad strangers means a recovery breakfast, which commenced at The Original Donut Shop. This place serves up both donuts and tacos galore, so you can have the best of both worlds. Can’t decide whether your morning requires something sweet or savory? Por que no los dos? Afterwards, we hit up El Mercado and produce row, plus caught a ride on the riverwalk boat tour to soak up the sun. A quick stop at Mi Tierra Cafe means margs and mariachis before dinner. Since it's San Antonio, we swung by Henry’s Puffy Tacos for another sampling of the city's favorite dish. Finally, one last opportunity at sight-seeing presented itself, so we caught the sunset at Hay Street Bridge before ascending the Tower of the Americas to get a nighttime view of the city.
Day 3:
After two days running around the city, day three was meant to be low-key -- relaxing in Brackenridge Park, sipping drinks by the pool -- until we remembered the 3pm interview scheduled for that day. Details, details.
