3 Ultimate Road Trip Guides to Fit Anyone’s Tastes

With a population of just 90 as of the 2010 census, Love Valley, NC is a town dedicated to the simple things -- like, very simple. When you ride (not drive, ride: as in on horseback -- no cars allowed past the town gate, giving your monotonous asphalt adventure a nice old-time break) into the town’s main dirt road, you’re immediately transported into the old west. Yes, NC is on the East Coast, but suspend your disbelief for a second. This place is Pioneer Village except no one changes back into modern clothes at the end of the day. The town is passionately dedicated to horsemanship, with the Love Valley arena hosting riding and roping events, the local tourism industry dependent on horse-lovers from all over the country, and the Love Valley Horsemen's Association overseeing the most active equestrian culture in the US. And just in case anyone was worried about other equines getting their fair share, a (slightly less popular) Mule Association also holds celebrations alongside its more traditional partner organization.