Travel Thrillist Wants to Take You on an RV Road Trip This Summer For barbecue, beer, bonfires, and other surprises that may or may not begin with B.

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Picture it: You’re on the wide open road in a fully-stocked RV, heading towards your own secluded campsite under the stars. By day you explore tiny lake towns and organic farms, hike past endless waterfalls and swimming holes, even learn a new skill or two. By night you settle in by the campfire for chef-cooked meals paired with award-winning local wines, topped off with s’mores and stargazing with an astronomer. Turns out, van life is pretty good. “Okay!” you say, “but how do I even begin to plan it?” That, friend, is where Thrillist Caravan comes in. We’ve curated a four day, three-night RV extravaganza in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York state, packed with exclusive experiences so you can live out all your socially-distanced road trip dreams.

Get all the juicy details.... right here We know your mind is abuzz with questions, like: What’s this gonna cost me? What are the RVs like? How do I even drive an RV? And what are the COVID protocols? All will be revealed at the Thrillist Caravan page, and here are some FAQs while you're at it. The basic gist is this: Grab anywhere from one to five friends, book your luxury land yacht, and pick a long weekend that works for you: We’ll be heading upstate over various weekends throughout June, July, and August. All the bases are covered, including the RV. Just show up with your buddies, your stretchy pants, and your best road trip playlist, and we’ll provide the rest. Want a sneak preview? Here are just a few things we're excited about:

Sample local wines, cheese, and brews at their source With over 100 wineries in the region, the Finger Lakes is legit one of America’s most overlooked wine destinations—but with a rustic, laid-back vibe that's refreshingly unpretentious. (Honestly, it’s hard to find a winery up here that doesn’t have dogs running around and an enticing corn hole setup.) The area is lousy with cideries, breweries, distilleries, and organic farms. When you arrive, expect the first of many wine tastings at the Castel Grisch Winery , where you’ll snack on local organic cheeses and park your wheeled palace for the night.

So. Many. Waterfalls. Named for the 11 long, crooked lakes that dot its densely forested landscape, the Finger Lakes region is overflowing with stunning scenery—the perfect antidote after being cooped up all… spring? Winter? What year is this? Dozens of waterfalls provide a mystical backdrop to hiking trails at spots like Watkins Glen State Park , which we’ll be hitting on Day Two. We’ve got our own secret campground at Robert Treman State Park on Night Three, a mere stone’s throw from waterfalls, rock formations, and the region’s largest natural swimming hole. We’re also taking a boat out on Cayuga Lake—so, yeah, bring your swimsuit.

Blow some glass We’ll swing into Corning, one of the twee lake towns that pack this region with small-town character. Corning is particularly famous for the Corning Museum of Glass , as seen in the Netflix reality show, Blown Away. After a fiery glass blowing demonstration, you’ll try your own hand at making a translucent keepsake, then explore the charming downtown for lunch on your own (which should probably be a hotdog at Jim’s Texas Hots , just throwing that out there).

Get a taste of Ithaca Ithaca has long been one of our favorite small towns in America , and their bonkers farm-to-table food scene is a big reason why. We’ll graze the famously eclectic Farmers Market alongside local chef Emma Frisch , who will help pick the freshest seasonal ingredients for dinner back at the campsite, where Emma will drop some knowledge with a hands-on cooking class over the campfire. Save room for s’mores.

Three words: sunset goat yoga But not only that, you’ll have a chance to meet White Lightning, the resident albino buffalo at Mud Creek Bison Ranch , which we can only assume makes this trip the most noteworthy thing you’ve done in the past year. There's more surprises where that came from, so rally your crew out of hibernation and come escape upstate with us.

Travel Director Keller Powell and Senior Travel Writer Vanita Salisbury contributed to this article. It is their greatest wish to meet White Lightning.