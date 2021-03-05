Thrillist Wants to Take You on an RV Road Trip This Summer
For barbecue, beer, bonfires, and other surprises that may or may not begin with B.
Picture it: You’re on the wide open road in a fully-stocked RV, heading towards your own secluded campsite under the stars. By day you explore tiny lake towns and organic farms, hike past endless waterfalls and swimming holes, even learn a new skill or two. By night you settle in by the campfire for chef-cooked meals paired with award-winning local wines, topped off with s’mores and stargazing with an astronomer. Turns out, van life is pretty good.“Okay!” you say, “but how do I even begin to plan it?” That, friend, is where Thrillist Caravan comes in. We’ve curated a four day, three-night RV extravaganza in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York state, packed with exclusive experiences so you can live out all your socially-distanced road trip dreams.
Get all the juicy details....right here
We know your mind is abuzz with questions, like: What’s this gonna cost me? What are the RVs like? How do I even drive an RV? And what are the COVID protocols? All will be revealed at the Thrillist Caravan page, and here are some FAQs while you're at it.
The basic gist is this: Grab anywhere from one to five friends, book your luxury land yacht, and pick a long weekend that works for you: We’ll be heading upstate over various weekends throughout June, July, and August. All the bases are covered, including the RV. Just show up with your buddies, your stretchy pants, and your best road trip playlist, and we’ll provide the rest.
Want a sneak preview? Here are just a few things we're excited about: