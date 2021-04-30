Take an Unexpected Audio Journey Through Los Angeles
An LA podcast episode for when you’re stuck in LA traffic.
This season on the Thrillist Explorers podcast (listen here! Apple podcasts! Spotify! iHeartRadio!) we covered travel topics varying from cross-country lawn mower races to National Parks. But of course we couldn’t resist paying homage to some of our favorite cities in the US. And that includes Los Angeles.
Ever wonder what LA looks like from a bird's eye view? Host Wil Fulton kicks things off with legendary helicopter journalist and local personality Stu Mundel, who tells us what it's like to hover above the City of Angels all day.Next, Thrillist contributor and SoCal native Keisha Raines combines three of her biggest passions: hip-hop, food, and driving around LA. She visits a handful of restaurants name-dropped in her favorite hip hop songs to find out if rappers actually give good food recommendations.
Take a sentimental trip through Thai Town with our very own Kat Thompson and her mom, Surasvadee. Visiting a few of their long-time favorite restaurants, they talk about what the neighborhood means to them and LA's Thai community at large.
Senior Producer Gabrielle Williott links up with one of LA's favorite local celebs, Angelyne the Billboard Queen. As she rides along in Angelyne's trademark pink convertible, they talk about how LA has changed over the past few decades, and how being a famous person—in a town full of famous people—can alter your life.
And of course we had to check in with Thrillist LA Editor Danielle Dorsey about her favorite bars, neighborhoods, and her Tarot-aided predictions for the rest of 2021. So go listen! Right now please! (JK whenever is convenient for you.)