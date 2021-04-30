The Pros (and Cons) of Living in a Very Famous House

If you find yourself in the West Village in Manhattan, crossing through the intersection of Bedford and Grove, you'll almost definitely see people craning their necks and posing for pics in front of the seemingly ordinary apartment building on the southeast corner. They're here to see a different type of New York landmark: the apartment building from Friends.

Even though the actual show was shot at a soundstage in Los Angeles, droves of gawkers still show up to snap a photo and tell their followers why they're more of a Phoebe than a Ross.

In this episode of the

Thrillist Explorers

podcast

(listen here!

Spotify

!

Apple Podcasts

!

iHeart Radio

!

) host Wil Fulton talks to superfans and a manager of

the Little Owl