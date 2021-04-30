Why Our Travel Podcast Did an Episode About Waffle House
A) It’s a cultural icon. B) Wild stuff happens there (if you know, you know).
If you are (somehow, inexplicably) unfamiliar with the Waffle House, it is, indeed, a restaurant. "Waffle House" should have given it away.So why did our weekly travel podcast Thrillst Explorers (listen here! Spotify! Apple Podcasts! iHeart Radio!) decide to dedicate an entire episode to the Atlanta-based greasy spoon chain? Waffle House remains one of the American South's most beloved and celebrated brands, it's a roadside destination in itself, and—at the risk of sounding dramatic—a cultural icon. Also, wild shit happens there (if you know, you know).
Some episode highlights include:
- Host Wil Fulton talking to Jerry Buckner (of the songwriting duo Buckner and Garcia), who penned the songs for the infamous Waffle House Records that line the jukeboxes at Waffle House.
- Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate explains "the Waffle House Index," and how the Government uses Waffle House closings to gauge the severity of storms
- A dude walks into a Waffle House, finds it empty, and cooks his own meal. We explore.
- We explain what scattered, smothered, and covered means (but hopefully you already know).
- Visual artist Micah Cash dives deep into Waffle House culture with Waffle House Vistas.
- Tiffanie Barriere dishes on what happens at Waffle House after the bars close in Atlanta.
- Steak Shapiro and Atlanta Eats present Waffle House Stories [check out the full series, here!]
- And much more! Listen here!
