Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting Copenhagen

Copenhagen’s a bustling city, so whether you like looking at art, learning about history, shopping, sipping coffee with locals, or just want to drink beer and chill, you’ll easily be able to create an itinerary that fits your style. On a budget? Check out all of this cheap (and free) stuff to do.



Mandatory activities

While we're obviously cool with you doing your own thing based on your own interests, there are a few activities we're going to insist you do:

Take a canal tour. Yes, it’s cheesy. But, you’re a tourist, so deal with it. Plus, it’s a great way to rest those tired dogs and appreciate the city from the water.