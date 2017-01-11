Watch Us Hit 28 Mexico City Spots In 2 Minutes

Because being somewhere sunny and delicious sounds like an ideal weekend, we spent 48 hours in Mexico City and decided to share every bit of it with you (including the part where we ate a scorpion). To prove you can have an actual getaway in a short amount of time, we went to 28 different Mexico City spots in just two days and captured our entire action-packed weekend in this video. To make it feel like you were along for the ride, we strapped a DSLR camera with a wide-angled lens to a motorcycle helmet and shot for 12 hours each day -- and the result is way better than any post card or Instagram story.
