'Star Walking' Will Take Your Next Hike to a New Level

Be prepared

Yes, night hiking is tranquil and the trails are less crowded, but that means there are fewer options for assistance should something go haywire. Check the weather forecast before heading out, wear sturdy boots, and dress in layers, as temperatures can drop drastically at night. Take a buddy along or drop a pin for friends. Know where everything is in your pack, should you have to find something quickly without turning on your light. Have ample water on hand (and keep it near the top of your pack), and if you anticipate it getting slick as the night goes on, consider bringing some ice cleats.

Carry the optimal equipment

You want to observe the night sky, but also see where you’re going. A bright flashlight will illuminate your surroundings, but also hinder actually seeing the stars. Instead, use a flashlight or headlamp that has a red light setting as well as a white light setting. A red light allows you to light your way while still preserving night vision.

Your naked eyes are all you need to get started, but you may want to eventually invest in a telescope or binoculars for clearer views. Just make sure what you bring is compact, and not too heavy. Remember, you’ll have to lug it with you.

And do research ahead of time. Websites like

NASA’s

Space Place

and

Sky & Telescope

will prepare you for what you’ll see, while

apps