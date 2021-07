'Star Walking' Will Take Your Next Hike to a New Level

This past year and a half has made us veritable outdoor enthusiasts. We climb mountains, bathe with trees, birdwatch, forage, surf, hike, camp out— some of us for the very first time.

And when the sun goes down, we have options too.

Star walking—or hiking while stargazing—brings new perspective to the great outdoors. A familiar path easily navigated during the day can feel like a fresh experience in the darkness. Temperatures are cooler, and trails unpopulated. There’s a stillness, occasionally broken by nocturnal wildlife giving texture with croaks and chirps. Mosquitoes give way to fireflies, stars right on earth.

“[Going out at night] taught me how to meditate, quiet my mind,” says Maggie Martin, an astrophotographer based in Colorado. “All these places I go are so overpopulated during the day. At night you just kind of have everything to yourself, and feel like you are the only one in the mountains. I have really found that feeling to be therapeutic.”

And then there’s the added dimension of the expansive night sky. As opposed to staying in one place and stargazing, a star walk allows you to take in constellations from multiple viewponts and heights. It’s just you and the diamond-studded sky—celestial beings that seem close enough to touch.