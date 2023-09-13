How to Maximize Your Next Vacation, According to Expert Travelers

PHOTOGRAPHER: VIVIEN KILLILEA, DESIGNER: REBECCA HOSKINS/THRILLIST PHOTOGRAPHER: VIVIEN KILLILEA, DESIGNER: REBECCA HOSKINS/THRILLIST

Whether you’re a frequent flier or spring for the occasional trip, there are always ways to make your vacation experience much easier and unforgettable. From thoughtful packing to tips on finding the best cultural eats, you can create ideal adventures with a few helpful techniques. We asked travel influencers Amorray Sirena and Caleb Thill to share all of their best advice for saving money, time, and energy on every trip. To spark a bit of travel inspiration, Sirena and Thill also attended the JetBlue and Thrillist co-hosted TrueBlue Arcade, an interactive pop-up in New York City, that allowed attendees to have a little fun by winning TrueBlue points through game play and learn more information about the airline’s new TrueBlue loyalty program. A few of the games include Missed Connections: An Airport Maze Game, Connect 4 Layovers, Frogger Deal Dasher, and Snake Suitcase Packer. When we asked for the best part of the event, it was a no-brainer for Sirena: she loved winning TrueBlue points! “This is such an awesome opportunity to earn points to use towards travel with my favorite airline,” she says. “JetBlue has awesome offerings to popular destinations. I’m excited to learn more at this arcade while also sharing with my followers, and other attendees, why TrueBlue is one of the best travel loyalty programs.” Tap in to see photos from the event and learn the expert-level hacks you’ll be using on your next vacation.

Pack your luggage strategically When it comes to packing your bags for a trip, you have to have a little finesse with fitting all of your gear. From clothes to gadgets, making it all work takes a little practice. “Overall, you want to maximize your space as much as you can,” Sirena says. “I’ll even store my socks in my shoes if I need extra space.” Thill agrees on using your shoes for extra storage (for socks, underwear, and other small things), but also advises to not bring too many pairs that will take up unnecessary space. Thill suggests getting multiple wears out of your clothing choices, with the same going for footwear — pack pairs that work for multiple outfits like one pair of sandals, sneakers, and maybe boots if your trip includes hiking or tough terrain. Both Thill and Sirena agree on rolling, instead of folding, your basics to get even more space. You can roll your clothing individually, like pants or hoodies, or roll them into each other, such as your t-shirts and tank tops. There are so many videos on a variety of techniques, so you can see what works best for your luggage. As for your carry-on, you’ll want to identify what are your must-haves to have with you at take-off. Sirena suggests keeping your electronics close — such as a portable charger, headphones, and anything you’ll need to feel comfortable, including snacks, a sweater for when the plane gets chilly, a collapsible water bottle (Sirena fills hers after passing the TSA checkpoint), lip balm, and a sleep mask to block out your neighbor’s overhead lights (if you’re hoping to get some sleep). Sirena also adds to “make sure the carry-on is the correct size to avoid additional fees.” For this, you can check the airline's website for exact dimensions.

Choose the right airline for you (and stick with it) Sometimes which airline you fly is limited by your destination, but when you get to choose, pick one whose perks fit your priorities best. For example with JetBlue, Sirena can work without interruption on all of her flights. “JetBlue offers [free] high-speed connection, which makes working and editing so much easier, especially on longer flights,” she says. “Every time I’ve flown JetBlue, I utilize the Wi-Fi and it makes me so much more productive on getting things done before I get to my destination.” While Thill loves the benefit of upgrading to JetBlue’s Mint Suite — a personal, aisle-access seat with all the comforts of home — for a more luxurious in-flight experience (“perfect for red-eye flights!” he adds), sticking with the same airline also means you’ll bank frequent flier miles more quickly. With the TrueBlue loyalty program, you can earn points and perks that offer both on-the-ground and in-the-air benefits, including early boarding, priority security, and your first alcoholic beverage is free on every flight (for adults 21 and over, while you hold the perk). Travelers can earn TrueBlue points with everyday purchases, dining, and shopping with JetBlue and select travel partners. The best thing about the program is its customization — you can pick and choose which perks work best for you. So if you’re a frequent flier or even an occasional flier, your TrueBlue benefits will translate to your lifestyle and not go to waste. Have a plan for entertainment on long flights If your flight is more than a few hours, you’re going to want to decide how you want to fill that time in advance. You could watch your favorite shows or movies from the in-flight library, but you’ll want to have options in case you get bored. Sirena listens to playlists on her phone and packs a journal or book in her carry-on to pass the time. “I also always recommend to wear loose, flowy clothing, which will help you to stay comfortable in your seat,” she adds. “I also bring a thick neck pillow, in case I want to take a nap.”

Decide where to splurge and where to save When Thill travels, he’s more relaxed about the monetary value of his experiences. “Tomorrow is not promised to anyone,” he says. “Get that extra Aperol spritz. Splurge on that restaurant you’ve been dreaming of dining at! Stay one night (and not your whole vacation) at that dream hotel of yours. Of course, be smart and know your financial limits, but treat yourself when you can.” And while Sirena agrees on some spontaneity, planning is her secret weapon for staying under-budget. “If I know I’m going to a country on the pricier side, I’ll always look at ways to make great experiences less expensive,” she adds. Her tricks for keeping costs down include staying at popular hostels, booking local activities through reputable discount sites, eating at family-owned restaurants, and traveling during off-peak season. If you’re looking to add more experiences to your vacation, using a travel credit card could help. For instance, with the JetBlue Plus Card, you can earn TrueBlue points on eligible purchases and redeem them for JetBlue flights or vacation packages. Maximize your earning potential with six times the points on eligible JetBlue purchases and two times the points at restaurants when you use your JetBlue Plus Card. Cardmembers, like Sirena, also receive free checked bags on JetBlue-operated flights. You also won’t accrue foreign transactions fees on international purchases, which can really add up depending on your destination. And now, cardmembers also earn towards Mosaic status, which unlocks even more signature TrueBlue perks.

Ask locals for the best food options Finding mouthwatering places to eat in new destinations might be the best part of traveling (in our opinion) and our travel aficionados have two different ways of going about it. For Sirena, she likes to do deep research before she touches foot somewhere new. “It seems cliché, but reading reviews on different establishments always helps me to ensure I’m having a great meal,” she says. She’ll use search engines and social media to discover what people are tagging while in the area she’s heading to and taking note of places she really likes. After all, you can tell a lot about a place by how much content is made around it. Thill, on the other hand, has a more grassroots approach to food discoveries. “Find people you vibe with and get their recommendations,” he says, with an emphasis on people you vibe with. “Ask locals that you think are cool where their favorite spots are (not just anyone).” He recalls a time where a hotel owner shared her favorite beach club locations in the South of France. Taking the recommendation, Thill says he was led to a fantastic location with incredible food that he wouldn’t have found by searching on the internet. Whichever strategy you go with, be sure to compare multiple places and trust your gut (literally and figuratively).

