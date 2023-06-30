How to Take Your Life on the Road, According to a Full-Time Van-Lifer

While transitioning to van life has had its challenges, it has also given Courtnie the flexibility to travel freely and embrace a more simple yet fulfilling lifestyle. “As someone who really enjoys the comforts of home, it’s been really great to bring that feeling wherever we go,” she says. Below, Courtnie shares her wisdom and expertise for anyone looking to maximize their life in a limited space.

Fast forward to today, and Courtnie has fully adopted a minimalist lifestyle to maximize life on the road. Working and living full-time from her van, Courtnie has spent the last four years traveling across the country with Nate and their dog Tonkins, all while documenting her journey on Instagram .

Moving your home on the road is no small feat. Take it from Courtnie , a van-lifer and yoga teacher who downsized her life into an empty cargo van with her husband Nate. “We were stuck in a cycle struggling to keep up with rent and didn't really see much of a way out, so we figured we could give this a try,” she says. So in 2018 they bought their first van, moved out of their apartment, and sold nearly all of their belongings. Over the next eight months, Courtnie and Nate worked to convert the empty cargo van into their mini dream home.

Rent before you buy

Before taking the plunge into becoming a full-time van-lifer, Courtnie recommends testing the waters first by renting a van for a road trip. “This would give you a better idea if van life is what you really want to do,” she says. Beyond evaluating if it’s the right lifestyle for you, renting a van gives you the opportunity to test out different layouts and see what amenities— like storage solutions, cooktops, and shower setups — can be custom built to your preferences. This way, you can understand what you will actually need in your future van.

Enjoy life on the road

Beyond being able to visit practically anywhere in the country at a moment's notice, Courtnie is still able to enjoy some of life's luxuries in her small footprint: like a high-quality cocktail whenever she wants thanks to her favorite; Cutwater Mango Margaritas. “There is nothing better than arriving at camp, setting up our chairs outside, grabbing a cold Cutwater out of the fridge, and sitting down to relax without having to worry about prepping ingredients or doing any dishes.” she says. “Water is limited in our van, after all!” Thanks to Cutwater Mango Margarita, any van-lifer (or anyone on the go) can enjoy a delicious, premium cocktail with minimal effort.

Find inspiration

What works best in a van build can vary depending on the way you live. “There are so many ways to do van life,” Courtnie says. “It's always valuable to learn from others who have done it.” When searching for inspiration online, she suggests looking to people whose routines mirror yours. For example, someone who spends most of their time camping off-the-grid probably has very different needs than someone who plans to be mainly stationary in a city or by a beach. By getting inspiration and information from a diverse group of people, you can set realistic expectations on what your van life can look like.

Go slow

When it finally comes time to building out your van, Courtnie recommends allocating more time than you anticipate is needed. “Cutting corners and rushing through projects can lead to major headaches,” she says. “The last thing you want is to run into issues on the road that could leave you uncomfortable and unsatisfied with the experience.” By taking your time building the van, you can be thoughtful and diligent with creating a home that truly supports your lifestyle.