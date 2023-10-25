The Ultimate Guide to Tokyo Nightlife

Greater Tokyo is home to over 39 million people, enough to rank it as the world’s largest metropolitan area. But it’s not just bigger than the rest, it’s also better—especially when it comes to nightlife. The culture here lives to work hard and play hard. Once the evening hours approach, Tokyo’s residents are thirsting for a good time, one which most often lasts for a long time. The city, in turn, opens up to reveal a rich collage of colors, scents, and sounds, where everything and anything is possible well into the early morning hours. It’s merely a matter of how—and where—you want your night to unfold.

Tokyo’s landscape is sprawling, sure, but it’s also overwhelmingly warm and inviting. Break it down by neighborhood, and you’ll find it surprisingly manageable. In Roppongi, for example, night owls navigate a dense maze of jazz clubs, upscale bars, and art galleries. International Shibuya, on the other hand, is home to some of the city’s most popular nightclubs. In Asakusa, it’s all about savoring local flavors at the many food stalls lining the promenade that leads to the ancient Sensō-ji temple. And Golden Gai is an entire mini-village packed with izakayas and quirky standing-room-only bars known as tachinomi that give way to cozy vibes and world class highballs.

Japan might be known as the Land of the Rising Sun, but when it comes to its capital city, things get a lot more exciting once the sun sets. Here are a handful of places you won’t want to miss the next time you find yourself tackling Tokyo after dark.