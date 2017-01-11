2015's Top Google Travel Search Questions, Answered

What to do in Albuquerque?

Well, let's start with what NOT to do in Albuquerque. And that's throw a pizza on Walter White’s roof. But if you’re dead set on taking a Breaking Bad tour, here are a ton of sites from the show you can visit. Also, if you’re Bugs Bunny, for the love of God download Waze or something so you don’t keep missing that damn turn.



What to pack for Cancun?

Other than your swim trunks? You know, possibly sunscreen, bottled water, and condoms. Or if you’re over 30 and crashing spring break, a believable backstory. Before you go though, read up on nearby islands you can visit while you're there and commit these 14 weird facts about Mexico to memory -- you know, to impress everybody in the hot tub.

