Totally Real UFO Flies Over Virgin Atlantic Flight from JFK

It there's one thing nobody wants as in-flight entertainment, it's gotta be Just Wright. Well, that and a UFO just outside the plane.

A video posted by Rick from LookNowTV -- whose goatee suggests he's very trustworthy -- shows an apparent (read: REAL) UFO flying above a Virgin Atlantic flight departing JFK Airport earlier in July. The slow motion footage coupled with menacing music and Rick's raspy voice urging us to "take a closer look" all point to what we all know to be true: this circular object is in no way another plane or a drone; it's a UFO. 

Speaking to the Daily Mail, UFO expert Russ Kellett makes the earth-shattering claim that this is, in fact, not a UFO: "It comes behind from the aeroplane's tail, you can tell it's behind but it does move sort of like a bird, when something's moving when the wings are flapping. If it's moving away, it will give that appearance."

Of course this is nonsense, because goateed Rick is right -- this is a UFO.   

We want to believe.

FBI Special Agent Dana Scully is a staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

