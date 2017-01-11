12 Famous Tourist Attractions Seen From Behind

Kim Kardashian and the Beatles' "Hello, Goodbye" EP aside, few things are better recognized for their backside than their front. And that's especially true of monuments and tourist attractions, which visitors more often than not pay homage to from their most famous, photogenic perspectives.
Which is why we thought it'd be fun to mix it up, and find pictures of some of the world's most recognized sites taken from behind.
The Hollywood Sign
Los Angeles, CA
Nothing quite epitomizes LA like the Hollywood sign that hangs high above the city – but instead of gawking up like some basic tourist, soak in the smog-filled view it overlooks.
The Great Sphinx of Giza
Cairo, Egypt
The world's oldest monumental statue (aka The Terrifying One, aka Father of Dread) has a famous noseless visage, but appears to also have some lesser-known junk in the trunk.
The Statue of Liberty
New York, NY
Having welcomed millions of immigrants to New York with her stern face and bookish disposition, few realize that Lady Liberty is totally working that updo.
The Little Mermaid
Copenhagen, Denmark
Despite being disappointingly small, this 102-year-old statue -- a gift from brewer Carl Jacobsen to the city -- attracts a million visitors annually. In case you were skeptical and/or have never even heard of the thing, take a look from behind -- that's a lot of tourists clamoring for a picture.
Christ The Redeemer
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This is probably how the Brazilian soccer team felt when they lost 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup ('cuz he turned his back on them, get it?).
Great Pyramid of Giza
Cairo, Egypt
Usually photographed to look like mythical fortresses deep in the desert, few people realize that the pyramids actually graze Cairo. You can even see them from inside the local Pizza Hut.
Machu Picchu
Aguas Calientes, Peru
The ubiquitous view of this ancient Inca town, up-close and backed by the scraggly cliffs of Huayna Picchu, is so ingrained in our minds that seeing it from a different angle is almost startling. Although admittedly, this is probably more of a side view.
The Thinker
Paris, France
The Thinker from the front; The Hulk from the back. Those glutes tho.
The Acropolis of Athens
Athens, Greece
Usually seen perched atop a cliff high above Athens, this view pretty much explains why the ancient Greeks chose to build a citadel there.
The Brandenburg Gate
Berlin, Germany
Ok, so it kinda looks the same from the front as it does from the back. But, despite the opulent, cobblestone boulevard it faces, the rear is clearly privy to some major traffic.
Lord Murugan Statue
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 140ft-tall statue of Hindu deity Lord Murugan (the second tallest one in the world!) protects the Batu Caves and has a pretty sick view of Kuala Lumpur from its perch.
The Blue Domed Church
Santorini, Greece
Usually seen flanked by striking white buildings, the scene from behind explains why the town of Oia is so precariously built into the side of a cliff.