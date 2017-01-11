Travel

12 Famous Tourist Attractions Seen From Behind

By Published On 05/12/2015 By Published On 05/12/2015
Shutterstock/Jennifer Bui

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

Kim Kardashian and the Beatles' "Hello, Goodbye" EP aside, few things are better recognized for their backside than their front. And that's especially true of monuments and tourist attractions, which visitors more often than not pay homage to from their most famous, photogenic perspectives.

Which is why we thought it'd be fun to mix it up, and find pictures of some of the world's most recognized sites taken from behind.

Related

related

The World’s 9 Most Disappointingly Small Tourist Attractions

related

The 10 most photographed places on Earth

related

The Most Overrated City in the World Is...

related

The World’s 9 Most Disappointingly Small Tourist Attractions
Shutterstock

The Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles, CA
Nothing quite epitomizes LA like the Hollywood sign that hangs high above the city – but instead of gawking up like some basic tourist, soak in the smog-filled view it overlooks.

cat butt
Shutterstock

The Great Sphinx of Giza

Cairo, Egypt
The world's oldest monumental statue (aka The Terrifying One, aka Father of Dread) has a famous noseless visage, but appears to also have some lesser-known junk in the trunk.

Shutterstock

The Statue of Liberty

New York, NY
Having welcomed millions of immigrants to New York with her stern face and bookish disposition, few realize that Lady Liberty is totally working that updo.

Shutterstock

The Little Mermaid

Copenhagen, Denmark
Despite being disappointingly small, this 102-year-old statue -- a gift from brewer Carl Jacobsen to the city -- attracts a million visitors annually. In case you were skeptical and/or have never even heard of the thing, take a look from behind -- that's a lot of tourists clamoring for a picture.

related

17 tourist poses you need to stop making on vacation

related

The 10 most photographed places on Earth
Shutterstock

Christ The Redeemer

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
This is probably how the Brazilian soccer team felt when they lost 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup ('cuz he turned his back on them, get it?).

pyramid
Shutterstock

Great Pyramid of Giza

Cairo, Egypt
Usually photographed to look like mythical fortresses deep in the desert, few people realize that the pyramids actually graze Cairo. You can even see them from inside the local Pizza Hut.

Shutterstock

Machu Picchu

Aguas Calientes, Peru
The ubiquitous view of this ancient Inca town, up-close and backed by the scraggly cliffs of Huayna Picchu, is so ingrained in our minds that seeing it from a different angle is almost startling. Although admittedly, this is probably more of a side view.

Shutterstock

The Thinker

Paris, France
The Thinker from the front; The Hulk from the back. Those glutes tho.

related

America's 10 worst tourist traps

related

The Most Overrated City in the World Is...
Shutterstock

The Acropolis of Athens

Athens, Greece
Usually seen perched atop a cliff high above Athens, this view pretty much explains why the ancient Greeks chose to build a citadel there.

flickr/Jeremy Ladan

The Brandenburg Gate

Berlin, Germany
Ok, so it kinda looks the same from the front as it does from the back. But, despite the opulent, cobblestone boulevard it faces, the rear is clearly privy to some major traffic.

flickr/andrew lawson

Lord Murugan Statue

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 140ft-tall statue of Hindu deity Lord Murugan (the second tallest one in the world!) protects the Batu Caves and has a pretty sick view of Kuala Lumpur from its perch.

Shutterstock

The Blue Domed Church

Santorini, Greece
Usually seen flanked by striking white buildings, the scene from behind explains why the town of Oia is so precariously built into the side of a cliff.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How a Buddhist Monk at the World's Edge Helped Me Propel the Cubs Into the World Series

related

READ MORE
Easy Ways to Make Flying Less Stressful

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking
Destination NOLA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like