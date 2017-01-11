This Travel Site Sends You to a Mystery Destination Anywhere in the World

Based on those parameters, Jubel then sends you two proposals with loose descriptions and activities (so as not to spoil the surprise). You pick one, then put down a deposit.

As Meredith Veit -- a journalist from Philadelphia who was one of Jubel's earlier clients -- put it after Jubel sent her to Indonesia, where she worked with orangutans and ate fresh lychees off the trees: "It was like I had planned my own perfectly orchestrated surprise."

You might spend your entire vacation in one place. You might also opt to visit a few different countries over a couple of weeks and not know what they are until you open your envelopes. Trips average less than a week, but you can go as long as you like. (And if you want to know specifically what you're doing, Jubel will spill.)