America's Most Charming City Is...

When picking out a new city to call home, it's not all about the quality of the burgers or the craft beer scene. Alright, those are hugely important, but still -- an easygoing atmosphere can be just as valuable, especially if you're past the bad-decision-bar phase of your life.

Recognizing this value, Travel and Leisure took the results of its America's Favorite Cities survey and compiled a list of the country's 20 most "charming" cities, combining its readers' rankings for architecture, pedestrian-friendly streets, and quaint bookstores, as well as each city's sense of history and friendly atmosphere.