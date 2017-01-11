Travel

The Best City in America Is...

By Published On 07/08/2015 By Published On 07/08/2015
Flickr/John Hoey

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

Whether you live up north in Canada or in the heartland of America, one thing holds true: everyone likes to think hometown is the be-all end-all of cities. But much like Highlanders, soulmates, and Steve Buscemis, there can be only one "best city" in North America -- and Travel + Leisure just announced its pick.

The 2015 edition of T+L's annual "World's Best" survey ran from November 3rd, 2014 through March 2nd, 2015, with voters weighing in via social media, newsletters, the T+L website, and just about every other method imaginable. Voters ranked North America's cities by assigning scores for criteria including sights/landmarks, culture/arts, and restaurants/food, people/friendliness, shopping, and value, with each city receiving an indexed average of those scores. Thusly, a top 10 was formed.

Coming in strong at number one, for an impressive third year running, was none other than Charleston, SC, with a score of 89.84. In truth, the entire top three was dominated by southern burgs, with New Orleans snagging second place (88.11) and Savannah, GA, closing it out in third (87.02).

As for the Canadian side of things, only Quebec City (85.52, 6th) and Victoria, BC (84.88, 9th) made the top 10 -- although, in fairness, the fact that Quebec City beat New York should cheer those crazy Canucks. Somewhere up in the frozen tundra, Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas are sobbing into each other's shoulders.

Check out the full top 10 below:

Related

related

The world's 18 best food cities, ranked

related

The 16 US Cities That Top EVERY Internet List for Being Awesome

related

The 11 Best Drinking Cities in America

related

The world's 18 best food cities, ranked
Flickr/Jeffrey Pott

10. Asheville, NC (84.84)

Flickr/Laszlo Ilyes

9. Victoria, BC, Canada (84.88)

Flickr/John St John

8. New York City (85.07)

Flickr/Ian Freimuth

7. Chicago (85.18)

related

The Definitive and Final Ranking of All 50 States

related

The 16 US Cities That Top EVERY Internet List for Being Awesome
Flickr/Chun Yip So

6. Quebec City, Canada (85.52)

Shutterstock

5. San Francisco (85.70)

Flickr/Woody Hibbard

4. Santa Fe, NM (86.10)

Flickr/Ron Cogswell

3. Savannah, GA (87.02)

related

The 13 Best College Towns in America for Food/Drink, Ranked

related

The 11 Best Drinking Cities in America
Shutterstock

2. New Orleans, LA (88.11)

Flickr/John Hoey

1. Charleston, SC (89.84)


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's amazed Punxsutawney, PA didn't make this list. Follow his sour grapes on Twitter @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Essential New Orleans Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

related

READ MORE
Almost Die in a Hawaiian Lava Flow? Check.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like