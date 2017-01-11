The Best City in America Is...

Whether you live up north in Canada or in the heartland of America, one thing holds true: everyone likes to think hometown is the be-all end-all of cities. But much like Highlanders, soulmates, and Steve Buscemis, there can be only one "best city" in North America -- and Travel + Leisure just announced its pick.

The 2015 edition of T+L's annual "World's Best" survey ran from November 3rd, 2014 through March 2nd, 2015, with voters weighing in via social media, newsletters, the T+L website, and just about every other method imaginable. Voters ranked North America's cities by assigning scores for criteria including sights/landmarks, culture/arts, and restaurants/food, people/friendliness, shopping, and value, with each city receiving an indexed average of those scores. Thusly, a top 10 was formed.