Cost-Cutting Tips to Help You Save for Your Dream Vacation

What comes to mind when you think about taking the trip of a lifetime? Whether it involves donning cold-weather gear and setting foot on a glacier in Antarctica, cruising past the Big Five on an African safari, or something equally grand, it’s bound to be a pretty expensive feat. And aside from the usual budgeting tips you’ve likely come across—like traveling during shoulder seasons and opting for shared accommodations or transportation whenever possible—you’re going to need to save up a significant amount of cash to make that bucket list dream vacation come true. That’s why we hashed out the best ways to organize everything from an extravagant weekend getaway to a long-haul round-the-world adventure without breaking the bank, with tips from financial experts and professional travel writers who’ve done it themselves. First, figure out exactly how much money you’ll need When it comes to tallying up your budget for a trip, your first step should be researching how much things cost so you can get a better idea of how much you’ll need to spend. That’s how full-time digital nomad and TravelSpill.com founder Giovanni Hashimoto says he was able to enjoy a recent month-long trip to New Zealand without breaking the bank. “Plan your trip meticulously to avoid unnecessary expenses—map out your daily activities, transportation routes, and accommodation options in advance,” says Hashimoto. “This will help you identify potential cost-saving opportunities and avoid last-minute splurges.” Travel blogger Riana Ang-Canning, who celebrated her honeymoon in New Zealand in 2023, says it’s all about looking ahead and tailoring your budget to your interests. By adding up all the known costs for things like flights, hotels, transportation, and pre-booked activities as well as estimating additional funds needed for gas, food, and other incidentals, the couple was able to come up with a more accurate figure to aim for. “We booked our flights almost a year in advance, which gave us lots of time to save,” says Ang-Canning. “We created a separate savings account, named it ‘New Zealand,’ and put aside money every month or so. By the time the trip came around, we had already saved all the money we needed and it didn't put a dent into our regular finances.” Once in New Zealand, Ang-Canning continued to track their expenses. Researching prices before they left also allowed them to budget in a few splurges along the way, including lounge passes for the airport and an overnight cruise to beautiful Doubtful Sound on New Zealand’s South Island.

“In the end, we spent $12,481 NZD (about $7,700 USD) for our three week trip,” says Ang-Canning. “As a testament to how accurate my research was ahead of time and how well I know our usual spending style, my estimated budget was less than $300 NZD (about $184 USD) off the actual.” Hashimoto and Ang-Canning both recommend putting aside a little extra as a buffer if things turn out to be slightly more expensive than you anticipated or, God forbid, in case of unexpected expenses like a speeding ticket or medical issue. To that point, Rochelle Flynn, founder of trip planning service Go Farther Travel, worries that too many travelers underestimate how much their dream trip will actually cost. This mistake can lead to overspending during the trip and, even worse, higher credit card balances to deal with when they get home. For that reason, it’s worth considering working with a professional if you find yourself struggling to create a realistic budget. “When I work with clients, I give them an all-in, out-the-door estimate and then create a savings plan to reach that target. I check in with them monthly to track their progress and let them know how much of their trip they’ve covered to date,” says Flynn. “There’s something oddly satisfying about knowing what you thought was a measly $600 in the bank can cover two or three nights’ accommodations—you get excited to save more.”

Make regular contributions to your travel budget It’s okay to start small; remember, every dollar saved counts toward your goal, whether you’re foregoing non-essential purchases or taking on a side gig to help boost your trip fund. “Take a look at your [finances] and see if there are any areas where you can cut back, such as dining out less frequently or switching to a more affordable gym,” says Andrea Osorio, a senior wealth advisor at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “Consider setting up automatic transfers from your paycheck to make saving easier. If you need to reach your financial goals more quickly, you may also want to look into additional sources of income.” Louise Slyth, a communications consultant and freelance writer who self-funded a yearlong trip around the world, agrees. “If you can afford it, set a little aside each month regardless of what plans you might have—even small deposits can give you the confidence to take the first step toward your dreams.” Osorio adds that you should also be smart about where you stash your savings, as certain account types can accrue more interest than others. “Determine what’s feasible month-to-month and create a separate savings vehicle to make sure those funds are earmarked for your goal,” she says. “Also, consider your time horizon and pick a vehicle (i.e. a high-yield account or a CD) that will maximize returns while keeping the funds secure.” According to Nellie Huang, travel writer and the driving force behind both WildJunket.com and Mexicotravel.blog, it’s important to have your monthly earnings and expenses down pat. That way, you can get a much clearer picture of your financial situation and figure out a monthly savings contribution that works for you. “I think it boils down to calculating your finances and always over-estimating your budget,” says Huang. “For my first big backpacking trip through South America, I didn't want to go bankrupt, so I gave myself a goal of $10,000 for the five months. In the end, I spent around $7,000 and still had some to fall back on when we returned.” As far as knowing when it’s the right time to start booking flights, hotels, car rentals, and other parts of your trip, Osorio says it depends on how confident you are about reaching your budgeting goals—and your ability to earn back the money you spend afterwards. “Money is a tool you should use to enjoy your life and live it to the fullest,” says Osorio. “It’s important to learn how to wield that tool effectively so you can do more of what you love and worry less about being able to afford things.”

Learn how to stretch your money to the fullest “Outside of budgeting strategies, I recommend taking time to learn about ways to score deals on travel, such as the optimal times to book flights and hotels and using price-tracking tools,” says Osorio. “It's always a good idea to take advantage of credit card perks and loyalty rewards programs for hotels and airlines. Doing so can potentially grant you access to airport lounges and even upgrades.” Osorio also says the cost of your trip can vary depending on the kinds of places you’re staying in, the activities you’re doing, and how much you’re willing to shell out for transportation. Hashimoto agrees. “I'd always prioritize the experiences, so look for budget-friendly day-to-day expenses and focus your main budget on what really matters to you,” he says. “Opt for shared accommodations or ridesharing to cut down on costs while immersing yourself in the culture—it's a great way to make friends and see your destination through a local's eyes.” Another thing to remember? You can usually save money by being flexible with travel dates, especially by scheduling your trip during shoulder seasons instead of the high season, or flying weekdays instead of over the weekend. In a similar vein, when it comes to your dream trip, you should only start planning whenever you and your budget feel ready. There’s no need to rush. “You may have to compromise a bit on the ‘when’, but don’t change your ‘where,’” says Flynn. “If you can’t afford it this year, you can go next year—and that doesn’t mean you can’t vacation at all this year.” Osorio agrees. “Avoid spending beyond your means, if possible,” she says. “If you need more time to reach your goal, take it. You may even find better deals.” And even when stashing your hard-earned cash away feels really tough, it’s important to stay motivated and remember why you’re striving so hard to reach your goal. “Focus on what you'll be gaining, not what you're losing,” says Slyth. “Look at photos of your destination, remind yourself of all the amazing things you'll be doing, and above all, remember that you’re gifting your future self an incredible opportunity.”