Travel Credit Cards With the Best Perks

You're an adult. You no longer use credit cards to pay for bar tabs you can't otherwise afford. You have an actual salary, a savings account, maybe even a 401k. And when you choose a credit card, you actually consider things like annual fees and rewards programs -- especially if you're a traveler.

Because while most credit cards offer some kind of cash-back or points program these days, travel cards can pay for themselves in spades with some of the perks and benefits they afford. Perks aimed at covering costs you would otherwise shell out for on the road.

So to help you figure out which of the top travel cards are worth your money, we read through the fine print: what they're offering, how much it will cost you, and whether or not it's a good deal. Here's what we learned.