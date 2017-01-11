The Worst Mistakes People Make When Flying With Small Children

Mistake 4: Flying with your child in your lap

It's one thing if your kid is young and immobile. You can just hold them and rock them and they're effectively a bag of groceries strapped to your body that might occasionally spit up. But have you ever tried to hold a squirmy 14-month-old who has just discovered walking and who wants to practice this talent over and over again? It's like trying to grip a greased pig, if that pig were also able to shout nouns at you and stare woundedly into your soul.

The FAA allows children 2 and younger to fly for free in an adult's lap. It's an enticing deal, if only because plunking down $300 for your 18-month-old to fly to a wedding she'll never remember feels like a punch in the gut. But don't get cavalier. First buy seats for the parents, blocking off a middle seat. Next, as your flight approaches, call the airline to inquire as to whether the plane is full, and explain your predicament in a self-deprecating and polite way. (Note that this is infinitely more effective if you have status on said airline.)