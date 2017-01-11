How to Avoid 6 Common Holiday Travel Fees

Land the cheapest airport parking

Airports during the holidays might be as close to Calcutta driving as most Americans ever care to get. Even asking for a ride is a big ask. You may simply opt to bite the bullet and park at the airport.

But shop wisely. If you've got an AMEX, check out the free rides Uber is giving to 11 major airports throughout the holidays. Even without an AMEX, ride shares to and from the airport can often be cheaper than a week’s worth of parking. If you must park, be savvy: The airport will almost always charge the most expensive rate. Sites like AirportParkingReservations.com can compare pretty much every lot around your airport of choice. Once you find your ideal spot, go ahead and call the lot directly to book. You'll save the service fee and often get a better rate.



If you'd rather not leave your car alone in the cold, ride-share vans like SuperShuttle and GO Airport Shuttle are almost always cheaper than a taxi or ride share. Of course, they also pick up/drop off other passengers along the way, and you may get picked up at 4am for an 8am flight. It just depends how much your time (and sleep) are worth.