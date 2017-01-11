The Essential Skills You Need to Be a World Traveler

19. Doing math and negotiating

If you go to Morocco, for example, without a basic background in math or business, you will accidentally purchase many, many rugs. How will this happen? Firstly, you will not be able to calculate how many Moroccan dirhams are in a dollar. Then you won't be a good haggler. Then you'll drink so much of the free tea that you'll feel obligated to buy at least a few rugs. Even one rug is too many! Do not buy a rug in Morocco. Instead, study for the math part of the GRE and read up on how to negotiate in business and in life.

18. Crying on command

When you travel, it's a given that at some point you will do something idiotic. Once I accidentally booked Inca Rail tickets from Cusco to Aguas Calientes for the wrong day. My friend and I didn't figure it out until we tried to board the train and were denied. Basically our entire schedule depended on us being on the train I hadn't booked. In that moment, I tapped a long-lost ability that I acquired growing up with brothers so that I could get them in trouble -- crying on command. It worked. The train attendant took pity on us and our trip wasn't ruined. Men will likely feel less comfortable with this skill, so for them I recommend an alternate tactic for overcoming idiocy: sneaking into places.