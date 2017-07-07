Get Your Dinner Delivered by Zipline in This Treehouse Restaurant

Your childhood treehouse was pretty sweet at the time, but it sorely lacked three essentials for continued cool: girls, booze, and meals that didn’t consist of Funyuns and Mountain Dew.
Well, at the luxurious Soneva Kiri eco-resort on the remote Thai island of Kood, you can have everything you missed out on as a kid -- and get your dinner delivered on a zipline.
In a eucalyptus tree 26 feet above the ancient Koh Kood rainforest, the simple steel-and-woven-rattan Treepod can seat four, and boasts epic views of the ocean. And probably a Vick's VapoRub smell, given the eucalyptus.
While you’ll be comfortably hoisted into the canopy inside a basket-like, pulley-and-lever contraption, your waiter will accomplish incredible feats by bringing you food and drinks via the aforementioned zipline.
You should totally order the soup. Or maybe a seafood tower, just to really test your server's sense of balance.
Sophie-Claire Hoeller is Thrillist's über-efficient German associate travel editor, and may have once killed an apple tree while building a treehouse. Follow her @Sohostyle