The Most Hipster Vacation Destinations in America

Phoenicia, New York

Why hipsters love it: It's known in some circles (the ones that usually involve a hacky sack) as the “Williamsburg of the Catskills,” and it fully lives up to that name. This picturesque town is borderline a Summer camp for adults with a slew of outdoor activities, camping, concerts, and a ton of art galleries including SkinFlower Cosmic Arts that showcases the many creative expressions of -- wait for it -- tattoos.

Where to get your locally sourced breakfast burrito and craft beer: Phoenicia Diner. Even the exterior of the throwback (originally opened in ‘62 on Island, picked up and moved -- like the whole damn building -- to Phoenicia in the '80s, and then refurbished in 2012) joint looks like the cover of a hipster magazine, meaning it's so retro you can easily go #nofilter on the Instagram. The food takes it way beyond the typical diner fare, with locally smoked fish and house-cured corned beef hash, so slide up on a stool and stay a while for the killer Bloody Marys and breakfast served all day.

Where to rock your throwback tank: Town Tinker Tube Rental. Float -- or speed depending on the areas -- down the Esopus Creek rapids with a group of friends. It’s not so much a lazy river as it is a more subdued white water rafting, but that doesn’t mean a giant group can’t attempt to link all the tubes together via arms and legs. Just watch out for rocks.