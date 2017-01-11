Travel

The Most Hipster Vacation Destinations in America

Allagash Brewing Company
Portland, ME | Allagash Brewing Company

Phoenicia Diner
Flickr/Watershed Post

Phoenicia, New York

Why hipsters love it: It's known in some circles (the ones that usually involve a hacky sack) as the “Williamsburg of the Catskills,” and it fully lives up to that name. This picturesque town is borderline a Summer camp for adults with a slew of outdoor activities, camping, concerts, and a ton of art galleries including SkinFlower Cosmic Arts that showcases the many creative expressions of -- wait for it -- tattoos.
Where to get your locally sourced breakfast burrito and craft beer: Phoenicia Diner. Even the exterior of the throwback (originally opened in ‘62 on Island, picked up and moved -- like the whole damn building -- to Phoenicia in the '80s, and then refurbished in 2012) joint looks like the cover of a hipster magazine, meaning it's so retro you can easily go #nofilter on the Instagram. The food takes it way beyond the typical diner fare, with locally smoked fish and house-cured corned beef hash, so slide up on a stool and stay a while for the killer Bloody Marys and breakfast served all day.
Where to rock your throwback tank: Town Tinker Tube Rental. Float -- or speed depending on the areas -- down the Esopus Creek rapids with a group of friends. It’s not so much a lazy river as it is a more subdued white water rafting, but that doesn’t mean a giant group can’t attempt to link all the tubes together via arms and legs. Just watch out for rocks.

Big Horse Brew Pub
Big Horse Brew Pub

Hood River, Oregon

Why hipsters love it: It's only an hour drive from hipster’s paradise (Portland!), and due to its rustic Columbia River Gorge locale, feels like it’s about million miles from anything. You honestly can’t swing a mustache around here without scoping another insane mountain top, valley, or waterfall view -- all of which you can hike, raft, or even snowboard (depending on the season) through.
Where to down all the craft beers: The beer literally flows like wine, because there are both breweries and wineries galore in this town. For local brews, start out at Big Horse Brew Pub and work your way through them all if you can (you probably can't). Or just visit during Hood River Hop Fest in September to sip more than 60 beers from 40 breweries.
Where to rock your skinny jeans (or pick up some new ones): Strolling Oak St, a thoroughfare that is packed full of arts & craft shops, bookstores, and contemporary galleries.  

New Glarus Brewing, Wisconsin
Flickr/mcfst

New Glarus, Wisconsin

Why hipsters love it: It's actually referred to as “Little Switzerland” and is about as legit as it gets without a passport or 30 packets of Swiss Miss. To get the full history of the town, you sorta have to hit the Swiss Village, which becomes even cooler during its annual Harvest Fest. If cooler to you means talking to a Civil War re-enactor named “Bee Man” who makes his own sausages. (And it should.)  
Where to sip craft beer al fresco: After you take the self-guided (and free!) tour of New Glarus Brewing Co., spend the rest day kicking back with a Spotted Cow (and whatever else they're pouring that day) in the hilltop beer garden.
Where to stuff yourself silly with Artisan breads and cakes: New Glarus Bakery. Around since 1910, they are not messing around the carbs here -- most of them being Swiss-inspired. You can't really go wrong, unless you don't try the Morning Buns.

Mavericks Surf Company
Mavericks Surf Company

Half Moon Bay, California

Why hipsters love it: It's close enough to San Francisco that San Franciscans don’t get the shakes, but far far away from any reality that doesn’t involve surfing, fishing, and pretty much anything for outdoor adventurers. Plus, it boasts a historic Old Town District lined with galleries for those who prefer to get their adrenaline rush from splurging on a graffiti mural.
Where to add “surfing” to your hipster resume: Open Ocean Surfing. Newbies can take a two-hour lesson; everyone can at least look the part by picking up gear from the famed Mavericks Surf Shop -- also the host of famed Titans of Mavericks surf contest, when the pros hit the extreme swells from January to March.
Where to drink a beer named after your kind: Just a stone’s throw from Mavericks, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. is the home of the Scandinavian Hipster, a rare seasonal session IPA that you'll be lucky to find on rotation among the usual lineup of locally made brews.

Jerky Wagon
Flickr/Willy Volk

Breckenridge, Colorado

Why hipsters love it: Despite the fact that bros love to say “Yo we're hittin' Breck, brah!”, hipsters will love this quaint Colorado mining town for its activities and rich history just as much. Flooded with Victorian architecture, Main St itself almost looks like it's straight out of a novel you claim to have read but haven't.
Where to prove you're not a poser: Shred the gnar (you have to say that, or you're not a real hipster) at Peak 9, the catch-all slope for all levels of snowboarders. And the one that conveniently dumps you off right at Breckenridge Brewery for $2 Avalanche Ales.
Where to down PBR tallboys: How often do you get the chance to say something is “the oldest on this side of the Mississippi"? Well the Gold Pan Saloon, built in 1879 is, carrying the longest operating liquor license in all the West. Soak up its deep mining history -- along with whatever is on tap.

Wimberley, Texas
Stephen Otero/Shutterstock

Wimberley, Texas

Why hipsters love it: Wedged between the hipster utopias of San Antonio and Austin, this Hill Country retreat packs in about as much Mother Nature and wildlife -- with a side of wineries and craft fairs -- as humanly possible for a small Texas town. For the fancier mustache set, its select “shabby chic” accommodations can take your camping to glamping real quick. Check out Abundance Retreat, the rustic (as in wood-burning stoves) but luxurious (as in whirlpools) set of cabins and lodges that are pet friendly but don't allow kids.
Where to rock your Ray-Bans: Jacob's Well Swimming Hole. Austin-ites should think of this as a far more adrenaline-heavy version Barton Springs. This spring comes with its own dangerous labyrinth of underwater caves (they have reportedly recovered actual skulls down there, just saying) and surrounding massive limestone cliffs from which you can jump. You can also just opt to float in the creek bed, that way you never have to take your Ray-Bans off.
Where to sample locally sourced fare in a forest: The Leaning Pear is where the glamping comes back into play. The menu takes it way beyond just s’mores and wieners -- think more fried green tomatoes and slow-braised pork shoulders -- while perching you on top of a bluff in the middle of Hill Country.

Allagash Brewing Company Yoga
Allagash Brewing Company

Portland, Maine

Why hipsters love it: It's got the breweries, coffee shops, foodie scene, and bohemian vibe that make it reminiscent to the other Portland, but on the opposite coast. And with way more lobster rolls.
Where to “hops” to it: Take your pick. Breweries including Allagash, Peak Organic, and Shipyard -- and the lesser-known Bissell Brothers and Rising Tide -- have all set up camp here, which should give you some idea as to why many hipsters are making this vacation spot their new hometown as well. Because what's more hipster than perpetual vacation.
Where to nab a hand-crafted cocktail with your lobster: Eventide Oyster Co. Everything in their extensive raw bar tastes better with one of their signature libations. And everything in the entire world will taste better if that cocktail is the Scorpion Bowl, a giant bowl-sized rum drink that you and a bunch of friends can all dip your straws straight into.

Foxy Lady Print Gallery and Cafe
Foxy Lady Print Gallery and Cafe

Savannah, Georgia

Why hipsters love it: A world-renowned art school/museum? Check! A Gothic cemetery made famous from the Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil? Yep. Some the best food in the whole damn country? You bet Paula Deen's ass! There's so much for a hipster to love in this charming Southern town it's almost overwhelming.
Where to get your coffee with the foam heart on top: Foxy Loxy Cafe, a gallery-meets-coffee-shop-meets-taqueria-meets-bar where, as you can imagine given that lineup, the bearded-peeps flock. After you successfully caffeinate and fuel up on chorizo tacos (or vegan -- they know their clientele) grab a roadie to cruise Starland District for antiques and recycled duds.
Where to play frisbee before hitting up SCAD: Forsyth Park, one of the best city parks in America. If there was a Prospect Park of Savannah, this would be it. The 30-acre spread attracts frisbeers, readers, dog-walkers, or more likely, people just staring at the giant cast-iron fountain while trying to eat their Leopold’s Ice Cream (side note: go there) before it melts.

Liz Newman is a freelance writer for Thrillist and never once considered herself a hipster until creating this list, because she wants to visit every single one of these places. Follow her as she also frequently wears plaid shirts on Twitter and Instagram at @lizn813.

1. Phoenicia Diner 5681 Route 28, Phoenicia, NY 12464

The Phoenicia Diner in Phoenicia, New York has been around since 1962. It was originally located on Island, but in the 80s they picked up the whole damn building and moved it to Phoenicia, finally refurbishing it in 2012. The exterior looks like the cover of a hipster magazine, meaning it's so retro you can easily go #nofilter on the Instagram. The food takes it way beyond the typical diner fare, with locally smoked fish and house-cured corned beef hash, so slide up on a stool and stay a while for the killer Bloody Marys and breakfast served all day.

2. Big Horse Brew Pub 115 State St, Hood River, OR 97031

This four-story brewery and restaurant has a deck and phenomenal views of the Columbia River Gorge. They serve both classic and elevated pub food, from burgers to small plates featuring quinoa, and they've got a great selection of beer to round out the menu.

3. New Glarus Brewing Company 2400 Wisconsin 69, New Glarus, WI 53574

Although this Old-World European-style brewery doesn't quite fit in with, well, the entire state of Wisconsin, the chalet vibe of New Glarus makes a visit much more enriching. Family owned and operated, this brewery has a tasting room, self-guided tours, and more serious hard-hat tours where you get to really see the action. They make six yearly brews -- like the Spotted Cow, Moon Man, and Raspberry Tart -- and also have seasonal selections for the holidays.

4. New Glarus Bakery 534 1st St, New Glarus, WI 53574

Around since 1910, this local mainstay isn't messing around with the carbs; Old World, Swiss-inspired baked goods reign supreme here. A variety of breads -- such as standard pumpernickel, sourdough, and rye, along with creative loaves like cheesy baked potato and herbed beer -- are offered alongside sweet treats. Be sure to try the Swiss croquettes and Morning buns.

5. Half Moon Bay Brewing Company 390 Capistrano Rd., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

House-brewed beers and California-inspired plates are cranked out at laid-back Half Moon Bay Brewing Company in, you guessed it, Half Moon Bay. It offers a dog-friendly fire pit and patio overlooking the water, where you can sip craft suds, partake in trivia night, and listen to live bands. Alongside your malty amber ale, you'll want to order one of Half Moon's fresh seafood dishes, such as Baja tacos, prawns & chips, or Dungeness crab in either the garlic, pesto, or cajun variety. (Fun fact: Dungeness crab fishing is illegal in the San Francisco Bay because the region is considered a breeding and hatching ground, so much of SF's Dungeness comes from Half Moon Bay.)

6. Breckenridge Brewery & Pub 600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424

With a selection of seasonal brews, small-batch offerings, and even some barrel-aged beers, Breckenridge Brewery & Pub in Breckenridge (DUH), Colorado is one of the state's premier beer destinations.

7. Gold Pan Saloon 103 N Main, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Built in 1879, "The Pan" is the oldest bar in Breck. The bar's got an authentic wood-burning stove, so you can warm up while you guzzle some of the tasty libations on offer.

8. The Leaning Pear 111 River Rd, # 110, Wimberley, TX 78676-5167

The Leaning Pear is where the glamping comes back into play. The menu at this sophisticated spot, perched on top of a bluff in the middle of Hill Country, takes it way beyond just s’mores and wieners: menu highlights include upped fried green tomatoes, slow-braised pork shoulders, and wood-fired pizzas. A decent selection of beer and wine are also available.

9. Allagash Brewing Company 50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103

Dedicated to crafting great, Belgian-inspired beers, this popular Portland brewery offers an impressive selection of year round, "tribute" (brewed to give back to the community), "coolship" (crafted using spontaneous femernation) and limited brews. Allagash also provides tours, tastings, a retail store, and a number of eclectic events a month.

10. Peak Organic Brewing Company 110 Marginal Way #802, Portland, ME 04101

Founded in 2006, this craft brewing company uses local, artisan and organic ingredients to create delicious beers like dry-hopped pilsners and imperial red ales.

11. The Shipyard Brewing Company 86 Newbury St, Portland, ME 04101

The largest brewer in Maine, Shipyard Brewery prepares 20 varieties of fresh handcrafted microbrews at a time. A significant part of the Portland waterfront, the Shipyard tasting room carries a lineup of 14 beers and 6 craft sodas on draft, which patrons can enjoy in an airy 1,700 square foot space.

12. Bissell Brothers Brewing 1 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103

Rounding out Portland, Maine's already great craft beer scene is Bissell Brothers Brewing, a family owned and operated outfit cranking out great, unique brews. Chief among them is the immensely drinkable Baby Genius Session Ale brewed with citra hops, a brew we can bet you'll be sipping all summer long. The artsy taproom is a great place to hang out and pass some time.

13. Rising Tide Brewing Company 103 Fox St, Portland, ME 04101

Given Portland's gravitation towards the bohemian as of late, it's not surprising that breweries like Rising Tide have decided to set up camp here. This small-scale, family-owned brewery, in particular, specializes in ales brewed in small batches, and released out onto the hipster hoards in bottles and in tasting rooms in Portland and at select locations in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

14. Eventide Oyster Co. 86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101

Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley very much care about their oysters, which is why they offer up an extremely well curated list from Maine and “Away”, and allow you to pick accoutrement, including three types of ice (get the Tabasco), and two mignonettes (get the Mimosa one). The space is bright, light blue and airy, with plenty of wooden stools for saddling up to the raw bar.

15. Foxy Loxy Café 1919 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401

Foxy Loxy is a gallery-meets-coffee-shop-meets-taqueria-meets-bar where, as you can imagine given that lineup, the bearded-peeps flock. After you successfully caffeinate and fuel up on chorizo tacos (or vegan -- they know their clientele), lounge in their enclosed courtyard where shady trees and white princess chairs abound.

16. Leopold's Ice Cream 212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

At just four years shy of turning a century old, Leopold’s is a Savannah institution. Founded in 1919 by three immigrant brothers, the spot is truly an old-school soda fountain diner, with BLTs and pimento cheese sandwiches sharing menu space with chocolate chip and pistachio ice creams, happily scooped by white hat-wearing workers.

