Travel

Which Country Is Worst at Unplugging?

By Published On 07/07/2015 By Published On 07/07/2015
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

These days, everyone and their mother (literally) has a smartphone, and your odds of remaining disconnected during a trip to Maui are only as good (or bad) as your data plan. Not everyone feels the same way about taking a digital detox, though: a recent Tripadvisor study revealed which countries can't stop using smartphones on vacation. 

The global TripBarometer Connected Traveler survey polled TripAdvisor users and travel providers, and used the 44,000 responses received from 15 different countries to explore the smartphone habits of international travelers. 

The result? Like all the best rankings, this one's rife with ties: Thailand and China both took first place, with 65% of travelers from both countries identified as "Connected Travelers," relying heavily on their smartphones to not only book their trips, but also to look for restaurant reviews and things to do. Brazil tied with Indonesia for third place (59%), while Malaysia closed out the top five with 53%.

As for the least-connected nation, France took top (bottom?) honors with only 28% of travelers qualifying as being "connected." In fact, most of the least-connected nations were European, with Japan serving as the sole outlier. America's score of 48%, meanwhile, pushed it to the middle of the pack in 8th place.

Check out the full ranking below:

15. France (28%)
13. Germany (38%)
13. Japan (38%)
11. United Kingdom (44%)
11. Russia (44%)
9. Australia (47%)
9. India (47%)
8. United States (48%)
7. Italy (49%)
6. Spain (52%)
5. Malaysia (53%)
3. Indonesia (59%)
3. Brazil (59%)
1. China (65%)
1. Thailand (65%)


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's awful at unplugging on vacation. Follow unnecessary tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
New Brutally Honest Tourism Slogans for All 50 States

related

READ MORE
If You Host an Airbnb, You Better Watch Your Ass

related

READ MORE
This Tropical Paradise Might Pay for Your Vacation If You Mail It a Postcard

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like