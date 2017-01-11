Tropical Islands You Can Rent All for Yourself

Literally every person, at some point in his or her life, wants to live on their own private, tropical island. It's a fact. And while you might not be able to spend eternity on an island all your own, you can certainly pretend for a short amount of time.

These are 10 very real, very private isles that are all currently available for rent. Some are entirely affordable, while others will make you want to cry softly as you realize your entire 401(k) wouldn't even buy a night. Still, the pictures are pretty.