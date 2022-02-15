Every Year, This Truffle Festival in Oregon Goes to the Dogs

In 2018, there was a major upset at the Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship in Eugene, arguably the most popular part of the Oregon Truffle Festival (this year happening on February 17). A wiry-haired rescue Chihuahua mix named Gustave snagged the top honors. Nobody could’ve seen it coming: Though the tiny tri-colored pup had made it far into the competition before, getting to the final-round this year proved to be difficult. Gustave was easily distracted—by applause, by other dogs, by crowds screaming in delight at this serious-faced sniffer in a puffy orange vest. But, apparently, one with a flair for drama. In the second round, where the goal is to dig up tubes of truffle-scented cotton balls scattered around the Lane County Horse Arena, he dilly-dallied, waiting for the last moment possible before he scratched the ground, indicating a find. Suspense!

Gustave had made it to the third and final round, but the odds were stacked. This event was an actual hunt for white truffles (tuber oregonense) out in the forests of Oregon, something he’d never done, up against four other dogs including a mop-topped Lagotto Romagnolo, adorable, but intimidating: a breed that for centuries has been bred to do the thing. And it was January, the height of truffle season in the forests of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, meaning wet, and cold. For a Chihuahua, it’s downright freezing. Gustave shivered out in the forest, unfocused, his puffy vest no match for the elements.