Live Out Your Truffle Hunting Fantasy at This Italian Hotel

If you come to Italy specifically to eat, you likely have some pilgrimages to make. There’s Emilia-Romagna for those who crave cured meats and cheeses, Naples for the pizza purists. And Piedmont? Among those who consider the heady, earthy smell of freshly grated truffle with an unwavering reverence, it’s heaven on Earth.

The region in northern Italy, particularly the Langhe area in the province of Cuneo, has long been recognized as perhaps the world’s best hunting ground for truffles. The soil in its rolling hills is rich with limestone and mineral salts, which produces both truffles and wine grapes that are full-bodied and fragrant. Fall in Piedmont is high season for the rare white truffle, and an autumnal visit has been a dream of mine for going on a decade.