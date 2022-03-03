Taste Mexico in a New Drink Using Foraged Ingredients Native to the Yucatán

The Yucatán Peninsula is a lush slab of limestone separating the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea. Along its edges, white sand meets cerulean sea, resulting in some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere on the planet. Upwards of 3.2 million annual visitors flock to the region of Mexico to bask in that serenity. And many of them arrive thirsty for Mexican tipples, which most often means tequila (in margarita and paloma form) or warm-weather-friendly lagers. But at the Rosewood Mayokaba, a resort set amidst the emerald lagoons and mangrove jungles of the Riviera Maya, guests are treated to a distilled drink that speaks with a specific sense of place: It is the language of the Yucatán, in liquid form. And it's not another tequila.

The idea for a brand-new Mexican liquor—the result of a lasting friendship between a celebrated chef and an iconic distiller—was born at the resort’s cocktail bar, Zapote, which itself is billed as a love letter to the Yucatán. “We called it the ‘Journey Bar,’ because that’s exactly how we like our guests to feel,” explains chef Juan Pablo Loza, director of culinary operations. “There are different ways to create the journeys and sometimes its literal. For example, when a guest is curious about mezcales… We take them to our little blue room where we have a beautiful collection of ancestral spirits. We like to describe it as a place of discovery.”

Spirits are born at Zapote bar in Riviera Maya. | Rosewood Mayakoba

As an engineer of unique flavors—both in the kitchen and behind the bar—Loza often discovers his own inspiration through collaboration with like-minded colleagues. For the cocktail program at Zapote, he enlisted help from his friends at Licorería Limantour, a Mexico City drinking den frequently mentioned among the world’s best bars. Together they conceived signature drinks including the Hoja Santa (mezcal, sherry, and elderflower liqueur imbued with the eponymous, peppery herb) and the Eneldo, which combines vodka with a local anise liqueur called Xtabentún. Most of these cocktails weave some native ingredient into the mix. But after a brainstorming session with distiller Roberto Brinkman, it became obvious that these same ingredients could be used to build the underlying spirits themselves. After all, the two reasoned, an inventive bar menu is pretty much expected at high-end resorts these days. A copper still in the kitchen, however, would take this concept to a whole new level. And the most sensible vehicle to get there was a victual not commonly associated with Mexico: gin.

Juan Pablo Loza knows his ancestral spirits. | Zapote Bar

Rethink Mexican alcohol with this gin Actually, Loza and Brinkman first met a decade ago over a bottle of mezcal. Back then, Brinkman was crafting Bruxo, his own brand of the agave spirit, in Oaxaca. Several years later, he moved to Mérida and eventually launched Katún—the first ever Yucatecan gin—in 2019. It now sells in US markets for around $42 a bottle. The success of that liquid indirectly brought the two friends back together. “When I first tried Katún, I wanted to know who was making it,” recalls Loza. “When I got the contact information, I realized it was [my old friend] Roberto. And I knew I wanted to showcase his process at Zapote: from the raw ingredients to the corn alcohol—with all of these botanicals and Mayan ingredients—to the distilling where you can smell and eventually taste the final result.” Because of how it’s produced, gin is a spirit especially qualified to express terroir—in other words, you can taste the flavors of the soil and general environment in which it’s made. A proprietary blend of botanicals (with dried juniper berries at the top of the list) are used to flavor a neutral grain spirit. The fresher those botanicals are, the more expressive the end result. You can think of it as herbal infused vodka: the tea of the liquor world. And if guests are here during one of Brinkman’s frequent visits, they can see it getting brewed.

Juniper berries and chile peppers give this gin a Mexican twist. | Gin Katún

Taste bits of Mexico with fruit and chilies in every sip “The idea is to show people how the Yucatán shapes the flavor of the liquid,” explains Brinkman. “For the citrus, we use china lima that’s endemic to the region, as well as a lime that’s used to make Copa de Lima—a very traditional local soup. The use of chilies also gives it a very distinct profile. Habanero is well-known in Mexico as ‘the chile of Yucatan.’ In Mérida you can always find it on every restaurant table. In the gin it adds more of a special, savory note than a spicy one.” Brinkman shows up with many of these ingredients already dried, including other chilies less familiar to American palates such as xcatic and pais peppers. And while at Mayakoba, he often scours the surroundings to find other fruits and herbs to flavor his recipe, ad hoc. It’s a colorful palette that he assembles, both to the eyes and on the tongue. Layered upon the limestone-rich water of Yucatán’s legendary cenotes, you’re left with something that sings with an unmistakable earthiness: peppery, piquant, and vibrant. It sips well solo over ice, but is still perfectly distinguishable as the heart of the many popular gin cocktails at Zapote.

Stay at Rosewood Mayakoba to really taste the Yucatán. | Rosewood Mayakoba

See where the magic happens Proof of concept exists not only in the impressive customer response, but in the fact that Brinkman is finding himself regularly traversing the 186-mile stretch of road between Mérida and Mayakoba. “We take advantage of the fact that he can drive a few hours and be here to show this transformation of flavors,” says Loza. “And the whole [gin-making] process takes him only an hour. Right now we’re doing this three to four times a year, but we also do it upon request.” So even if you’re not on property at the same time as Brinkman, there’s still ample opportunity to sip his artistry. A stay at the Rosewood Mayakoba does not come cheap; luxurious standalone suites strewn between jungle and ocean start at around $1,600 per night. But it’s one-of-a-kind experiences like these that help justify the cost, ensuring that guests can take in the beauty of the Yucatán—quite literally.

