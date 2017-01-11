Those TSA-Approved Luggage Locks Aren't Safe Anymore

Know how you're only supposed to put TSA-approved locks on your luggage? Well, thanks to some enterprising hackers, anyone with a 3D printer can now make short work of those little red-badge-wearin' things.

The snafu started last year, when The Washington Post goofed by publishing detailed photos of the TSA's master keys (the ones they use to bypass those special locks). Whoops! The photos were eventually taken down, and it seemed as if disaster had been averted -- until a user named Xyl2k posted 3D designs of the keys on GitHub this Wednesday, for anyone with a 3D printer to reproduce at will.