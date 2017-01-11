The TSA Failed 95% of Its Security Tests and Let Fake Bombs Waltz By

The TSA just can't seem to catch a break these days. Fresh on the heels of its recent security badge fiasco, the agency tasked with securing our nation's airports is once again the center of public ridicule -- this time for utterly failing 95% of its undercover security tests

OK, so maybe it doesn't deserve a break.

Conducted by DHS "Red Teams" over an undisclosed period of time, these undercover tests were an effort to spot-check the TSA by attempting to smuggle various contraband items through security checkpoints at airports across the United States. Of the 70 tests conducted, the TSA failed a whopping 67 of them. That's gotta be a record or something. In fact, the DHS tests found no discernible improvements in the six years since its previous review in 2009, despite the TSA spending $540 million on new baggage screening equipment and $11 million on training.