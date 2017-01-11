The TSA Got to Confiscate Some Truly Ridiculous Shit This Summer

Government agencies typically fall somewhere on the funny scale between Bill Belichick and margarine. But if you haven’t taken the time to peruse the Transportation Security Administration's Instagram, you should. Whoever's running the thing has more humor than every fellow agent combined (even that one who thought he was hilarious by pointing at your arms and saying, "Those guns aren't allowed on a plane"). Every day TSA posts pictures of crazy stuff it's confiscated, with witty captions like, "No matter if it IS a flattering shade of mauve, no assault rifles are allowed in carry-on bags." Followed by genuinely helpful tips such as, "Our officers aren't looking for drugs, but when they're located next to prohibited items, it's kind of hard to miss them."
The feed will both make you lose faith in humanity and gain faith in the people charged with protecting our airplanes. And it will also make you laugh. This summer, TSA confiscated some absolutely crazy stuff, including stripper heels made of bullets and a Hello Kitty pistol. And those are just the beginning.
This guy ruined the "I'm moving props for Quentin Tarantino" excuse for eeeeeverybody
Pretty sure Mr. Fuji used this on The Bushwhackers at WrestleMania IX
This is what is known as a DIS-comfort animal
TSA knew something was up when his boarding pass just said "Leatherface"
Same Leatherface boarding pass joke works here, too
Thus the notorious vigilante known as the Dork Knight was brought to justice
Forty thousand volts hurt just a little less when they're bedazzled!
Every stripper in the world just put these on her Pinterest
If only they'd made a stop at CVS for the travel-sized endangered animal-smuggling kit
Really hope he was planning to use this as a planter
This guy was either planning to impale somebody, or down for some seriously hardcore litter removal
Tell us again how pot doesn't make you dumber
Is there any doubt this person went to Florida State?
Not sure why anyone would think grenades of any kind are allowed
No, not even if you put them on a trailer hitch
ESPECIALLY not if you make them into marijuana grinders
This girl's peace-sign selfies are sooooooo badass
Here's a guy with zero faith in his pilot's ability to clear the Andes
Whatever this guy was planning, it ain't good
