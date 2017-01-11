The 10 Worst (and Best!) US Airports for TSA Security Delays

Your grandparents can wax nostalgic about the supposed "golden age of flying" all they want. Wow, you got full meals and friendly flight attendants? Kudos. Where are your scars from the golden age of TSA security delays? THAT'S something to brag to your grandkids about.



If you flew in the past year or so, you might've gotten to see a magical era of aviation, where two hours on a TSA line wasn't even unusual. (We'll see your so-called Greatest Generation and raise you a Latest Generation.) Security wait times crept up steadily since 2006, then doubled at many airports earlier in 2016. What a time to be alive! And some of us have been lucky enough to experience these great delays far more than others.



Time.com got some interesting data from the folks at TSA, showing the airports with the most frequent passenger security delays from 2006-2015, defined as waiting in line longer than 20 minutes. What’s most surprising is the usual suspects not topping the list of slowest airports. Only five of the 25 slowest were airports with more than 10 million passengers in 2015, and a lot of heavy hitters were nowhere to be seen. While the absolute slowest were in some of the more far-flung airports in the nation.