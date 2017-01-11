The 16 Best Rivers in America for Tubing + Drinking

Really, is there anything better in the summer than sipping canned suds, soaking up the sun, and floating down a river in a giant rubber donut? With a cooler of beer... floating right next to you! Maybe, if you hate fun, but otherwise, no, not at all. Tubing is absolutely one of the greatest American summertime party activities ever.

And since this great land of ours has been blessed with so many rivers seemingly created for the express purpose of beer and flotillas, we thought it’d be fun to find the best. From scenic floats for getting your light lager on, to (essentially) party lakes with a stronger current, here are the 16 top tubing rivers in the US.