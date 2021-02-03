We Got Paid $10,000 to Move to a Flyover State for a Year

We live across the street from a cemetery. Under any other circumstances we’d be like “Oooh, a cemetery, that’s really creepy!” But this cemetery was recently exhumed for bodies of Black and brown people who they think died during the massacre. We call it our cemetery, because we think of it like: We live three minutes from historical Greenwood District [where the massacre took place], and the people buried in that cemetery were people who look like us. And we can only hope that those people who were thriving here in Tulsa would feel honored that two black kids came here and are successful and happy, living in a space where people who look like us were initially in charge and in control, and we’re continuing that legacy.