What Happens After a Travel Destination Enters the Hollywood Spotlight?

Hollywood has always imbued a sense of wanderlust into its audiences, and fostering this sense of aspirational travel has been a key feature of films since the earliest days of the silver screen. Combine that with the crush of social media stardom that occurs today, though, and a destination can buckle under the weight. When a town or region is spotlighted, from Taormina, Sicily to Dubrovnik, Croatia, is the surge in tourism a net positive, or are the disadvantages too great to overcome? How can an area respond to—and recover from—such an enormous overnight uptick in interest?

Season two of The White Lotus (which aired in 2022) chose the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel in Taormina, Sicily, as its setting and home base. The hotel itself had only opened the year prior, in time for the pandemic-affected 2021 summer season, but the show created an insatiable appetite in travelers to stay, dine, or otherwise visit the exclusive luxury enclave. “I have seen people crying because we don't let them in,” says Juri Romano, bar manager at the San Domenico Palace. “Like a wife shouting at her husband, 'I told you to book in November!' She was really crying.”

The situation forced the property to adapt its policies to ensure in-house guests received the level of service and available amenities they were expecting. “We started to have our house guests wonder what was going on, and so we closed to external visitors,” explains Alessandro Malfitana, sommelier at Principe Cerami, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant.