The Ultimate Guide to a Cannabis-Friendly Road Trip

What to pack

Cannabis: Obviously this is a critical piece of the adventure. The most discreet options can provide more aromatic flexibility, like edibles or vape pens. If you are packing flower, be sure to get yourself a smell proof stash pouch or bag.

Sploof: The device can help you to hide the smoke smell when exhaling, while you can make your own, this makes it even easier to be incognito.

Odor Eliminator: To help remedy the remaining lingering smell, get yourself a nice spray or candle to distract others’ nostrils. You can also water two plants with one hose by loading up on bug spray. Bonus: you’ll be ready to enjoy all that nature offers without the bug bites.

Munchies: A road trip without snacks would be disappointing. A cannabis-inspired road trip without snacks would be a seriously sad state of affairs. Reminder: Don’t. Forget. The. Snacks.

Journal: Cannabis and travel have a way of bringing new ideas to the mind, helping one to appreciate the moment, or working through something you were stuck on before. Be sure to bring a way to write down these thoughts to revisit in the future.

Film Camera: If you want to go off the grid, but still crave a visual way to document your trip, lock your phone up in your glove compartment and break out a film camera.

Blanket: Sometimes you’ll want to get out of your car, but not walk around. Easy solution: Bring a picnic blanket and go have a lay in a field.