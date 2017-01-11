Visit These Under-the-Radar Cruise Destinations Before Everyone Else

There are different schools of thought when it comes to cruising: some go for the ships themselves, where you can do crazy stuff like ride water slides and dangle over the water in a giant glass orb. For others, cruising is a way to experience the local culture of four or five different countries without having to worry much about logistics.

But what happens if you're in the second group and cruise A LOT? Simple, you run out of places to visit. And since you can only go back to Señor Frog's in Cozumel so many times, we rounded up a group of ports-of-call that aren’t all straw markets and three-for-$10 T-shirt emporiums. Smaller coastal towns that offer cruisers the same local culture and charm but without the crowds. All worth visiting before they become too popular.