The Best Under-the-Radar Music Festivals You Need to Hit This Summer

Going to a music festival seems like the greatest weekend of your life... in theory. Until you realize it very often means not showering, barely sleeping, and fighting 200,000 people who ALSO haven't showered for the right to see the Flaming Lips from less than a mile away. All for the low, low price of double your car payment, with some sweaty $9 beers thrown in. That's not to say big music festivals can't be a good time, it's just to say the size and expense can ruin the experience for you.



But there are festivals out there that are still a good time, won't break your bank, and won't have you pressed up against more strangers than a rush-hour 6 train. Here are 10 festivals most people around the country aren't hip to, and that you should definitely go to before they get ruined.