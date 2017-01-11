Underrated Southern Towns You Need to Be Spending a Lot More Time In

Atlanta? Miami? New Orleans? You went, you saw, you conquered. All fantastic cities, but you're looking for a more exploratory challenge. Luckily, the Southeast is awash in lesser-known hamlets that still ooze homey charm. Here are eight of our favorite incognito enclaves that warrant a multi-hour road trip or puddle-jumping connection.

NOTE: Just as with our Southern state ranking, we used the 16 states the US government defines as the South. Although, obviously, we recognize that many Southerners disagree.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Why it's so great: The tiny, historic town, situated where the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers meet pretty much demands that you unplug. Instead of losing yourself in Kendall and Kylie's new app, you can whitewater raft, bike the canal trails, hike in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, and IG the panoramic view from Maryland Heights. Your tourist dollars also mean a lot these days, as the historic district suffered a serious fire last summer. Just beware that DC types rumble into town on the weekends to let off all that capital-city steam.