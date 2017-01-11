America's 8 Most Overlooked Small Cities

Providence, RI

Population: 177,000

Rhode Island's arguably one of the country's more forgotten-about states, sandwiched as it is among northeastern giants like Massachusetts, New York, and even Connecticut. As a result, its capital city doesn't really get the respect it deserves, despite possessing one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in America.

The presence of schools like Brown and RISD give the place a younger vibe than you might expect from one of the oldest cities in the country, with Thayer Street serving as the college district's main drag. Meanwhile, across the river, watering holes like Union Station Brewery and Trinity Brewhouse are bolstered by the rotating bevy of food trucks at Kennedy Plaza. Plus, there's no better place to try the state's signature grilled pizza style than Bob and Timmy’s Grilled Pizza or Al Forno. You can't go wrong either way. Unless you hate grilled pizza.