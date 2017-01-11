10 Underrated Vacation Destinations You're Missing Out On

6. Harrisonburg, VA

THE SETTING: Harrisonburg inhabits the Shenandoah Valley, the land gulf between two beauts: the Blue Ridge and Appalachian. Both of the first Arts & Cultural and Culinary District(s) in Virginia were founded here. Its nickname is The Friendly City, which is apt -- it's what happens when you combine a small Southern hamlet with an arts and food emphasis, plus the sense of security a town exudes when it's surrounded by two major mountain ranges.

THE SCOOP: Check out the White Oak Lavender Farm (AKA WOLF) for a cartoonishly bucolic setting and literal farm-to-table dining (it's a farm and restaurant). Hustle the too-nice locals at Gold Crown Billiards Bar & Grill, which is open 'til 2am and perfectly described by Google-reviewer Darrel Smith as "The only place in Harrisonburg we could find with a pool table and dart board!" Or just enjoy warm Americana vibes downtown, which looks like a place where bluebirds would hang your laundry.

THE SAVINGS: Roast marshmallows at this "historic mountain cabin" for $76/night (which claims it can accommodate 16; 76/16 means you pay like five bucks a night if you and 15 of your friends are tight like that).