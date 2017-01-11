These Stunning Maps Show Every Road in America, and Nothing Else

Much like frying cheese and badmouthing soccer, road trips are a huge part of American culture. But have you ever considered just how much of this country is actually covered by the roads we use every day?

Turns out it's way more than you'd think, as evidenced by All Streets: a series of incredible maps that strip away all natural features to depict all 50 states by their roads alone -- no mountains, no lakes, just 4 million miles of roadway. The result is bizzare, yet remarkably familiar.