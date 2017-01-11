16 Extremely Rare Animals, and the US Zoos Where You Can See Them

Just a thought here, but you know what might be cooler than looking for insanely rare cartoon "animals" on your cellphone? Walking through your local zoo or aquarium and seeing some actual, living animals that are among the rarest in the world. Though you might not bother reading the fine print on those signs in front of the frog terrarium, there are some animals in US zoos that number fewer than 1,000 worldwide. And which are the only members of their species in North America. With numbers like that, you literally can catch 'em all.

We asked our friends at several zoos around the country for their input. Then worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a nonprofit organization that accredits zoos and aquariums, who geolocated some of world's rarest animals in US captivity. And while some of them can be seen in multiple zoos throughout North America, these are the best places to see blue lobsters, four-eyed turtles, and more.