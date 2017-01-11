Universal's Newest Scary Attraction Will Have You Peeing Your Pants

Universal's Islands of Adventure is scarifying its Orlando guests with the newly opened Skull Island: Reign of Kong -- and not just because the colossal ape arrives to whomp on dinosaurs up close. In Universal's first-ever trackless ride that also houses the largest-ever screen and most ambitious Audio-Animatronics, the action does in fact set the standard for the future of Universal attractions.

Yet the innovations within the ride aren't what you'll go home raving about. Surprisingly, and to great effect, the scariest part of Reign of Kong is its freaky-as-hell line.

That sounds like a backhanded compliment, but it's largely by design. Mike West, a Universal Creative executive producer, made sure that from the moment guests enter the ride's stone gate -- shaped like the monster ape, of course -- they're fully immersed. "I try not to look at it as a queue and a ride," he said. "To me, it's all one story."