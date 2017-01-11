Employers Are Pulling a Fast One on You by Offering ‘Unlimited’ Vacation Time

Ferguson, an expert in conflict management, believes unlimited vacation is set up for inequality and puts the burden on the employee. “The basic assumption is that you’re going to get your work done,” which might be the case for some people, he said. “But when you’re an employee who does some kind of day-to-day work, every day of vacation you take is putting more stress on the other members of your team.”

The GE engineer said that when unlimited vacation rolled out, there was initial wariness of peer pressure or manager pressure to take less vacation. But when you have a manager who is “very relaxed and hands off,” it works. “In my case, the permissive vacation policy is working out very well, but I do feel there is potential for abuse by bad managers or groups with a different culture than mine,” the engineer added.